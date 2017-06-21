Goleta Valley South Junior All Stars Advance to District 63 Semifinals

Baseball

Gabe Martinez pitched five shut-out innings and Ian Oakley and Will Trautwein each had two hits to lead the Goleta Valley South Little League Junior Division All Stars to a 9-0 win over Montalvo in a winner's bracket game at the District 63 Tournament in Santa Paula on Tuesday.

Goleta Valley South advances to a semifinal game on Saturday against either Dos Pueblos or Ojai.

Jordan Harris drove in two runs and pitched the final two innings of the game, striking out four batters.

Isaac Medina got the offense going in the first inning with run-scoring sacrifice fly.

