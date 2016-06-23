Goleta Valley South Junior All Stars Blank Saticoy

Baseball

The Goleta Valley South Little League Junior Division All-Star team advanced in the District 63 tournament with a 6-0 victory over Saticoy Little League on Wednesday evening in Santa Paula.

Galindo and Josh Swanson combined for the shutout. They notched five strikeouts each and scattered three hits.

Galindo drove in Ian Oakley for Goleta Valley South's first run in the third inning. Oakley and Luke Fidel had two hits apiece in the game. After a run in the fourth, GVS put the game out of reach with a 4-run fifth, highlighted by RBI singles from Danny Giannini and catcher Ben Partee.

GVS improves to 2-1 in the double elimination tournament and next plays Sunday in Santa Paula.

