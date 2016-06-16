Goleta Valley South Junior Stars Win District 63 Opener

Youth Sports

Will Trautwein delivered a clutch two-out, two-strike single to knock in two runs and give Goleta Valley South Little League the lead for good in a 5-1 win over Fillmore in the District 63 Junior All-Stars Tournament on Wednesday night in Santa Paula.

Jacob Galindo and Brent Hyman combined for 11 strikeouts on the mound for GVSLL, scattering four hits.

Galindo notched three hits of his own, with a run scored and a RBI.

Both GVSLL and Fillmore Little League continue on in the double elimination District 63 tournament, hosted by Santa Paula Little League.

