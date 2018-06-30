Goleta Valley South Juniors Force Deciding Game Against Dos Pueblos in District 63 Tournament

Youth Sports

Chase Hoover drove in the eventual winning run in the ninth inning, lifting the Goleta Valley South Little League Junior Division All Stars to a 5-3 win over Dos Pueblos in the District 63 Tournament on Saturday at Saticoy LL.

It was the first loss in the double elimination tournament for Dos Pueblos.

Aidan Mandel singled to lead off the ninth and Gabe Martinez moved him to second with a sacrifice bunt before Hoover singled.

Mandel, Hoover and Gabe Martinez combined to throw a no-hitter. Mandel started and gave up three runs on no hits.

Down 3-0, Goleta Valley South evened things up in the top of the sixth inning. Nicky Fell was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded and Mandel doubled on a 0-2 count, scoring two more runs.

Lance Bermudes went 2-for-4 at the plate to lead the Goleta Valley South in hits.

Both team will play again on Monday, with the winner being crowned District 63 champion .