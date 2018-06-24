Goleta Valley South Juniors Stay Alive in District 63 Tournament

Youth Sports

Emmett Speake and Greg Marmo each had four hits to lead the Goleta Valley South Little League Junior Division All Stars to an 11-2 win over Fillmore in an elimination game at the District 63 Tournament on Saturday in Saticoy.

Joaquin Sandoval's sacrifice fly scored a run for Goleta Valley South in the first inning.

Goleta Valley South broke the game open in the fifth, with Wyatt Hastings, Speake, Forest Johnson, and Greg Marmo each driving in a run. The team had 11 hits in the game.

Starting pitcher Aidan Mandel went four innings, allowing three hits and one run while striking out five and walking one.

Goleta Valley South advances on to play Santa Paula on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.