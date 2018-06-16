Goleta Valley South Little League Advances to District 63 8-Under Tourney Final

Youth Sports

The Goleta Valley South Little League's 8-under All Stars advanced to the District 63 Tournament championship with a 14-9 win over host Ventura Foothill on Saturday.

It was the team's fourth straight win after dropping the tournament opener against Santa Paula.

Goleta Valley South and Santa Paula will meet again in the championship game on Sunday at Ventura Foothill.

Strong pitching performances from Zachary Wrenn, Thatcher Fallon and Owen Coffman held off Ventura Foothill on Saturday. Nate Meister had three hits to lead the Goleta Valley South offense.

On Friday, Goleta Valley South got doubles from Marco Rios and Coffman and Lukas Mendoza scored two runs in a 5-2 win over Dos Pueblos in an elimination game.

Starter Graham Millington turned in a solid pitching performance and Meister finished out the game.

