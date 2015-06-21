Goleta Valley South Little League All-Stars Rout Dos Pueblos, 14-4

Baseball

Pitchers Gino Darke and Aidan Mandel of the Goleta Valley South Little League 10U All-Stars combined to hold Dos Pueblos Little League to four runs in a 14-4 mercy game Saturday.

DPLL’s lead-off batter, Joe Talarico, started the game with a home-run shot to center field after battling 10 pitches.

But GVSLL’s Nicky Fell answered back in the second inning with a two-RBI single up the middle to ignite the GVSLL bats and to take the lead.

GV batters racked up 12 hits in the game.

GVSLL’s Lance Bermudes was the outfielder of the game, making several fly-ball catches, including starting a crucial double play with a missile to catcher Cole Schoenwetter at home plate.

GV’s Evon Weeks and Aidan Mandel hit back-to-back homers in the fifth inning to clinch the win.

Batting standouts include GV’s Emmett Speake (2-3), Evon Weeks (2-3), Aidan Mandel (2-3) and Cole Schoenwetter (2-3). Schoenwetter also had four RBIs.

“This was a battle between two great teams,” GV manager Ryan Fell said. “GV hit the ball hard and played a tough defense. Every guy on our team hit.”

— Stacey Fell is a Goleta Valley South Little League parent.