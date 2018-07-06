Goleta Valley South LL 10U All Stars Reach District 63 Final

Youth Sports

The Goleta Valley South Little League 10-under All Stars advanced to the District 63 Tournament championship game by beating Ojai, 11-1, in a game shortened to four innings by the mercy rule.

Austin Downing pitched all four innings, allowing one run on two hits, while striking out six.

Goleta Valley South jumped on Ojai for four runs in the first inning. Levi Monson, Landon Johnson, Michael Ochsner, David Burkholder, and Cruz Lorca had hits in the inning.

Zane Webb had a RBI hit in the second inning, and Goleta Valley South broke the game open in the third, scoring five runs on hits by Landon Johnson, Christian Haupt, Jacob Copley and David Burkholder.

Goleta Valley will play Ventura Foothill in the final at 9 a.m. on Saturday.

Members of the 10U GVSLL All Stars include: David Timewell, Solana Sandoval, David Burkholder, Austin Downing, Levi Monson, Michael Ochsner, Jacob Copley, Cruz Lorca, Christian Haupt, Grant Hoover, Zane Webb, James King, and Landon Johnson.