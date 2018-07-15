Goleta Valley South LL 12-Under All Stars Edged by Santa Maria Northside in 7 Innings

Youth Sports

The Goleta Valley South Little League 12-under All Stars suffered a 2-1 estra-inning loss to Santa Maria Northrside in a winners' bracket game at the Section 1 Tournament in Lompoc on Sunday.

Northside scored the winning run in the bottom seventh on walk-off double.

Owen Estabrook of Goleta Valley South struck out 13 and didn't walk a batter in 5.2 innings. He gave up one run on five hits.

Lance Anderson threw one-third of an inning out of the bullpen to finish the last batter of the sixth inning.

Northside took a 1-0 lead in the second inning. Goleta Valley South tied the score in the fourth inning after Ian Burnett hit a hard ground ball up the middle to score Jaden Freking.

Burnett, Dane Dawson and Ryan Ewart all had hits for Goleta Valley South

Goleta Valley South will play Conejo Valley on Monday at 7 p.m. in an elimination game.

