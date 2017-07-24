Baseball
Goleta Valley South LL 12-Under All Stars Eliminated at So Cal Championship
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | July 24, 2017 | 9:20 p.m.
The All-Star season came to an end for the Goleta Valley South Little League 12-under team in a 7-3 loss to Northridge City in the elimination bracket at the Division 3 So Cal Championship in Long Beach on Monday.
Northridge City jumped out to a 5-0 lead in the first inning.
Goleta Valley South scored a run in the third and two in the sixth. Brendon Cekada and Lance Bermudes homered in the sixth.
Goleta Valley South won the District 63 and Section 1 Tournaments.
