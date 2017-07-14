Goleta Valley South LL 12-Under All Stars Knock Out El Rio to Reach Section Tourney Finals

Baseball

The Goleta Valley South Little League 12-under All Stars scored four runs in the first inning and went on to eliminate El Rio, 15-5, in the Section 1 Tournament on Friday in Moorpark.

The GVS Stars will now play Santa Maria Westside in the finals on Saturday. Goleta Valley South must beat Westside twice to win the tournament.

Goleta Valley South hit four home runs on Friday. Brendon Cekada homered in the second inning, Nicky Fell blasted one in the second inning, Cole Schoenwetter belted a homer in the fourth and Fell finished the game with a walk-off three-run blast in the fifth.

Goleta Valley South put the game away in the fourth, scoring five runs. Lance Bermudes and Emmett Speake had run-scoring singles and Schoenwetter homered.

Brendon Cekada went 3-for-3 at the plate to lead the GVS attack.

Cole Schoenwetter, Owen Estabrook, Brendan Cekada, Emmett Speake, Caden Hodina combined for the win on the mound.

