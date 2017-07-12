Goleta Valley South LL 12-Under Stars Drop Opener at Section 1 Tournament

Baseball

Goleta Valley South Little League couldn’t make up a 10-run deficit and lost to Santa Maria Westside, 10-9, in the first game of the Section 1 12-Under Division All-Star Tournament at Moorpark on Wednesday

Westside jumped on GVS early and took a 10-0 lead after three innings.Goleta Valley South erupted for nine runs in the fourth but was held in check for the remaining two innings.

Brad Cekada, Emmett Speake and Nicky Fell singled in the fourth, Brendan Cekada doubled and Lance Bermudes hit a home run.

Westside next plays El Rio on Thursday, with the winner advancing to the final of the three-team double-elimination tournament on Saturday. The loser plays GVS in an elimination game on Friday.

The tournament champion advances to the So Cal State Tournament in Long Beach.

