Goleta Valley South LL 12U All Stars Belt 6 Homers, Force Deciding Game for Section Title

Baseball

Ethan Rodriquez belted two home runs to lead a six-homer barrage by the Goleta Valley South Little League 12-under All Stars in a 17-7 mercy-rule victory over Santa Maria Westside in the first championship game of the Section 1 Tournament in Moorpark.

The Goleta Valley South win sets up a winner-take-all title game on Sunday. The champion advances to the SofCal State Tournament in Long Beach, starting July 19.

Nicky Fell, Lance Bermudes and Cole Schoenwetter homered in the first inning for GVS.

Rodriguez hit his first blast in the fourth and homered again in the fifth. Owen Estabrook also hit one out in the fifth.

Westside, which beat GVS in the first game of the tournament, scored six runs in the first inning on Saturday.

But GVS flexed its muscles and roared back via the long ball. It won the game in five innings.

Goleta Valley South banged out 19 hits. Aidan Mandel went 4-for-5 with a triple to lead the offense. Fell, Estabrook, Emmett Speake, and Rodriguez each collected multiple hits.

Mandel earned the pitching win, and catcher Wyatt Hastings saved two runs at the plate with an incredible tag and a pickoff at first.

