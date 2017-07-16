Goleta Valley South LL 12U All Stars Cap Comeback With Section 1 Championship

Baseball

The Goleta Valley South Little League 12-under All Stars rebounded from a first-game loss in the Section 1 Tournament and won three straight games to capture the championship.

Goleta Valley South defeated Santa Maria Westside, 5-3, on Sunday to win the title at Moorpark.

The District 63 and Section 1 champions now advance to the the So Cal Division III Tournament in Long Beach on Wednesday night.

Goleta Valley South dropped its Section Tournament opener against Westside (10-9). It responded with a win over El Rio and two victories over Westside.

Goleta Valley South trailed 2-0 on Sunday before Wyatt Hastings homered in the bottom of the second.

The team took the lead with three runs in the third inning. Emmett Speake hit a run-scoring double and Nathan Lynk had a clutch single to drive in two runs.

Speake, Aidan Mandel, and Brendon Cekada each collected multiple hits for GVS.

Nicky Fell and Owen Estabrook pitched. Fell struck out eight in 4-plus innings and Owen fanned two.

