Goleta Valley South LL 12U All Stars Finish Off District 63 Tournament Title With 10-0 Victory

Youth Sports

The Goleta Valley South Little League 12-under All Stars capped an impressive performance in the District 63 Tournament, smacking three home runs and getting outstanding pitching from Owen Estabrook to beat Fillmore 10-0 in the championship game on Sunday at the GVSLL complex.

The game, which was stopped after four innings because of the 10-run mercy rule, was rescheduled from Saturday to Sunday because of the Holiday Fire in Goleta.

Estabrook struck out 11 in four innings, allowing just one hit and no walks. He also contributed on offense, hitting a solo home run in the first inning.

Mason Pettingill hit a two-run homer during a six-run second inning and Ryan Ewart blasted a three-run homer in the fourth.

Diego Reyes hit a two-run double in the second inning, Braden Becchio had a run-scoring sacrifice fly and an infield error on a hard-hit grounder by Alvaro Contreras brought in a run in the inning.

Abel Renteria, Ewart and Estabrook each had two hits for Goleta Valley South, which outscored its opponents 33-2 in the tournament.

The District 63 champions advance to the Section 1 Tournament at Lompoc Little League on Saturday.

The members of the GVSLL 12U team are: Diego Reyes, Ian Burnett, Braden Becchio, Lance Anderson, Dane Dawson, Jaden Freking, Abel Renteria, Bracken Fleming, Alvaro Contreras, Owen Estabrook, Ryan Ewart, Mason Pettingill and Logan Stevenson.