Goleta Valley South LL 12U All Stars Lose Opener at So Cal Championship

Baseball

Goleta Valley South Little League’s 12-under All Stars dropped their opener at the 10-team So Cal Division 3 Tournament in Long Beach, falling 6-2 against Santa Margarita.

Goleta Valley South drops into the elimination bracket and faces the loser of Southridge and La Verne on Saturday at Murphy Field.

The local team dropped its first game in the Section 1 Tournament and won three straight games to take the title.

The champion of the So Cal Tournament advances to the Western Regional in San Bernardino.

