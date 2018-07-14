Saturday, July 14 , 2018, 6:45 pm | Fair 72º

 
 
 
 
Goleta Valley South LL 12U All Stars Win Section Tournament Opener, 1-0

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | July 14, 2018 | 5:50 p.m.

Three pitchers combined on a one-hitter and Braden Becchio drove in the game's only run, giving the Goleta Valley South Little League 12-under All Stars a 1-0 win over Conejo in the opener of the Section 1 Tournament on Saturday at Lompoc Little League.

The Goleta Valley South Little League 12-under All Stars won their opener at the Section 1 Tournament. (Courtesy photo)

Abel Renteria, Owen Estabrook and Mason Pettingill combined on the one-hit shutout, sending Goleta Valley South into a second-round game Santa Maria Northside on Sunday at noon.

Renteria pitched four innings, allowing one hit while striking out eight. Estabrook entered in the fifth and threw 1.1 innings, striking out three. Pettingill retired the last two batters in the sixth to close out the game.

The run came in the bottom of the fourth, with Becchio hitting a line drive to the left-field fence to drive in Dane Dawson.

Dawson went 2 for 3 to lead the Goleta Valley South offense. Pettingill, Logan Stevenson and Estabrook each had one hit.

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

