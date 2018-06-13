Goleta Valley South LL 7-Under Stars Begin Tournament Play

Goleta Valley South Little League's 7-under All Stars will begin double elimination tournament play on Saturday.
The team outscored Montalvo and Ventura Foothill 49-6 in two machine-pitch pool-play games last weekend.
The team roster includes: Bradley Brennan, Blake Downing, Krew Gray, Makoa Anderson, Darby Jones, Dallas Knothe, Jayce Chrestenson, Gavin Fernandez, Jesse Landeros, Nathan Kittle, Tre Lorca, Ryland Montgomery.
The team is managed by George Downing.
