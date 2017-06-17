Goleta Valley South LL 9-Under Stars Beat Dos Pueblos for District 63 Title

Goleta Valley South Little League won the District 63 9-Under All-Stars Tournament championship with a 14-5 victory over Dos Pueblos Little League in five innings on Saturday.

Goleta Valley South went undefeated in the three-team tournament, which included Fillmore and Dos Pueblos. DP defeated Fillmore to advance to the championship game.

Austin Downing scored on a sacrifice fly by Zane Webb in the bottom of the first inning to give Goleta Valley South a 1-0 lead.

Dos Pueblos went ahead in the top of the second 3-1, capitalizing on three walks and an error.

In the bottom of the second, GVS took the lead for good, 4-3, after a lead-off double by David Burkholder and an RBI hit by Michael Ochsner.

GVS scored five runs in both the third and fourth innings to clinch the victory. The team had 11 hits in the game.

The GVS defense was led by right fielder Solana Sandoval, catcher James King and winning pitcher Landon Johnson.

The GVS 9U All-Stars include: Grant Hoover, James King, Zane Webb, Ricky Fisher, Jensen Bruice, Henry Gambill, Solana Sandoval, Austin Downing, Cruz Lorca, David Burkholder, Landon Johnson, Auston Johnson, Michael Ochsner, and David Timewell. The manager is George Downing, with Tony Sandoval and Tim Hoover serving as coaches.

GVSLL JUNIORS WIN DISTRICT 63 OPENER

Isaac Medina and Gabe Martinez smacked back-to-back run-scoring doubles to erase a 1-0 deficit and spark the Goleta Valley South Little League Junior (14-under) All-Stars to a 5-3 win over Santa Paula in the opening game of the District 63 Tournament in Santa Paula.

Ahead 2-1, Goleta Valley South added three runs in the fifth on a two-run triple by Will Trautwein and a RBI single by Jordan Harris.

Ian Oakley pitched 6.1 innings and picked up the win. He struck out six. Trautwein closed out the game for GVS.

Goleta Valley South is back in action Tuesday against Montalvo Little League.

GVSLL 12U STARS GO DEEP 6 TIMES

Goleta Valley South’s 12-Under All-Stars blasted six home runs in a 22-1 rout of Ventura Coastal in a District 63 Tournament game that was called after four innings on Saturday in Santa Paula.

Nicky Fell homered twice in the game and was part of a four-homer barrage in the third inning. Lance Bermudes, Emmett Speake and Brendon Cekada all hit bombs in the inning.

Cole Schoenwetter blasted one in the fourth inning.

Goleta Valley South had 15 hits in the game, with Fell, Bermudes, Speake and Nathan Lynk each collecting multiple hits.

Pitcher Aidan Mandel struck out seven in three innings and allowed only one hit.

Goleta Valley South faces Fillmore on Wednesday night.