Goleta Valley South LL 9U All-Stars Win District 63 Tourney Opener

Youth Sports

The Goleta Valley South Little League 9-under All Stars won their opener in the District 63 Tournament, beating Ventura Foothill, 10-2, on Friday at the GVSLL complex.

Goleta Valley South's win sets up a showdown with Dos Pueblos Little League on Sunday at 1 p.m. at the GVSLL Field.

Pitchers Noah Robin, William Wrenn and Cole Racich shut down Foothill's offense, while Jack Paskin, Jake Brennan and Santino Gamberdell paced the offense.

Other members of the 9U all-star team include Riggins Cetrulo, Brady Cram, Owen Carleton, Blake Tetalman, Kevan Vatan and Everett Rabb-Preston.

