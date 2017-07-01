Goleta Valley South LL Beats Dos Pueblos to Claim District 63 Under-12 All-Stars Title

Baseball

Goleta Valley South Little League's 12-under All Stars belted four home runs, and pitchers Aidan Mandel and Nicky Fell combined for 13 strikeouts in an 8-3 victory over Dos Pueblos Little League for the District 63 Tournament championship on Saturday in Santa Paula.

Dos Pueblos forced a winner-take-all game by handing Goleta Valley South its first loss in the tournament on Friday.

Goleta Valley South jumped on DP with a first-inning run as Lance Bermudes smacked a RBI single. In the second, GVS scored four times on homers by Emmett Speake and Fell for a 5-1 lead.

Bermudes homered in the third inning and Ethan Rodriguez added a round-tripper in the fourth. Goleta Valley collected 10 hits in the game.

Arjun Gunda led Dos Pueblos with two hits in three at bats.

The Goleta Valley South 12U team members are Aidan Mandel, Nicky Fell, Lance Bermudes, Wyatt Hastings, Cole Schoenwetter, Brendon Cekada, Bradley Cekada, Emmett Speake, Evon Weeks, Owen Estabrook, Caden Hodina, Nathan Lynk and Ethan Rodriguez. The team is managed by Ryan Fell and the coaches are Ned Schoenwetter and David Mandel.

