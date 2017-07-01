Saturday, April 14 , 2018, 11:42 am | Fair 69º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Baseball

Goleta Valley South LL Beats Dos Pueblos to Claim District 63 Under-12 All-Stars Title

Goleta Valley South Little League captures the 12-Under District 63 12-Under Tournament championship. Click to view larger
Goleta Valley South Little League captures the 12-Under District 63 12-Under Tournament championship. (Courtesy photo)
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | July 1, 2017 | 9:44 p.m.

Goleta Valley South Little League's 12-under All Stars belted four home runs, and pitchers Aidan Mandel and Nicky Fell combined for 13 strikeouts in an 8-3 victory over Dos Pueblos Little League for the District 63 Tournament championship on Saturday in Santa Paula.

Dos Pueblos forced a winner-take-all game by handing Goleta Valley South its first loss in the tournament on Friday.

Goleta Valley South jumped on DP with a first-inning run as Lance Bermudes smacked a RBI single. In the second, GVS scored four times on homers by Emmett Speake and Fell for a 5-1 lead.

Bermudes homered in the third inning and Ethan Rodriguez added a round-tripper in the fourth. Goleta Valley collected 10 hits in the game.

Arjun Gunda led Dos Pueblos with two hits in three at bats.

The Goleta Valley South 12U team members are Aidan Mandel, Nicky Fell, Lance Bermudes, Wyatt Hastings, Cole Schoenwetter, Brendon Cekada, Bradley Cekada, Emmett Speake, Evon Weeks, Owen Estabrook, Caden Hodina, Nathan Lynk and Ethan Rodriguez. The team is managed by Ryan Fell and the coaches are Ned Schoenwetter and David Mandel. 

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 