Goleta Valley South LL Junior All Stars Advance to District 63 Finals

Youth Sports

Gabe Martinez and Brendon Cekada combined to throw a one-hitter for the Goleta Valley South Little League Junior Division All Stars on Wednesday in a 15-0 rout of Santa Paula that puts them in the District 63 Tournament championship game.

Goleta Valley South banged out 16 hits in the game and erupted for seven runs in the first inning.

Emmett Speake, Joaquin Sandoval, Martinez, Greg Marmo, Chase Hoover, and Cekada each had multiple hits for Goleta Valley South.

The team now moves on to play undefeated Dos Pueblos Little League on Saturday at 10 a.m. at Saticoy LL.

