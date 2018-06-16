Goleta Valley South LL Junior All Stars Blow Out Foothill in District 63 Opener

Youth Sports

Chase Hoover and Aidan Mandel combined on a one-hitter for the Goleta Valley South Little League Junior Divison All Stars in a 14-2 win over Foothill Little League on Saturday at Saticoy.

Hoover got the Goleta Valley South offense going with a two-run single in the first inning.

Goleta Valley South tallied five runs in the third inning, with Jack Shiebler, Emmett Speake, Greg Marmo and Joaquin Sandoval driving in runs.

Sandoval led Goleta Valley South with four RBI on the day. Mandel and Hoover each had multiple hits.

Goleta Valley South plays Dos Pueblos on Tuesday at 5 p.m.

The Junior Division is for players age 13-14.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.