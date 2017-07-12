Goleta Valley South LL Juniors Go On Rampage in Section Tournament Opener

Baseball

Jordan Harris drove in six runs and Isaac Medina had five RBI, powering the Goleta Valley South Little League Junior Division All Stars to a 28-2 romp over Nipomo in the first game of the Section 1 Tournament at the Conejo Creek Fields in Thousand Oaks on Wednesday.

Goleta Valley South exploded for 10 runs in the first inning.

Eight GVS players had multiple hits. Harris homered, doubled and singled, while Medinal hit two doubles and a single. Vince Gamberdella, Ian Oakley, Will Trautwein, Aiden Johnson and Sam Russell each had three-hit games.

Four GVS pitchers — Oakley, Gabe Martinez, Johnson and Harris — combined on a five-inning one hitter.

Goleta Valley South plays Moorpark on Thursday at 5 p.m.

