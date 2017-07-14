Goleta Valley South LL Juniors Suffer 8-2 Loss Against Moorpark

Baseball

Goleta Valley South Little League's Junior Division All Stars fell to Moorpark, 8-2, and dropped into an elimination game at the Section 1 Tournament in Thousand Oaks,

The GVS Juniors play Nipomo at 5 p.m. Friday, with the winner advancing to the final on Saturday against Moorpark.

Moorpark broke a scoreless game on Thursday with five runs in the bottom of the third inning, all coming with two outs. It added three more runs in the fourth.

Goleta Valley South scored two in the sixth on back-to-back hits by Will Trautwein and Jordan Harris.

