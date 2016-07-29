Goleta Valley South Loses Wild So Cal Sub-Division Final, 20-19

Encino Little League scored a run in the bottom of the sixth inning and defeated Goleta Valley South, 20-19, in a wild slugfest for the Under-11 So Cal North Sub-Division Tournament championship on Thursday night in Upland.

Encino overcame deficits of 8-1 and 15-10. It scored five runs in the third inning, three in the fourth and nine in the fifth to take a 19-15 lead.

Goleta Valley South roared back on Wyatt Hastings' grand slam in the top of the sixth to tie the score at 19-all.

Hastings drove in five runs and collected three hits, Nicky Fell had three hits, including a three-run homer, and Aidan Mandel had three hits for Goleta Valley South, which finished the post season with a 10-2 record.

Goleta Valley South won the District 63 and Section 1 Tournament titles.

