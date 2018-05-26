Goleta Valley South Royals Win Little League Minor Division ‘City Title’

In a match-up between local Little League Minor Division champions, the Royals of Goleta Valley South defeated the Bulls of Dos Pueblos Little League, 16-4, at the DP complex at Girsh Park.
David Burkholder pitched four innings to earn the win for the Royals. Noah Robin and William Wrenn closed out the six-inning game.
The Royals are managed by Rob Brennan and coached by David Robin and Ryan Yamada.
The team members of the Royals include Jake Brennan, David Burkholder, Noah Robin, WIlliam Wrenn, Cole Racich, Kevan Vatan, Reece Stewart, Ethan Quirk, Sergio Landeros, Luke Molyneau and David Philips.
Minor Division players are age 9 and 10.