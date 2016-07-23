Goleta Valley South U11s Go on HR Rampage in Sub-Division Tourney Win

The Goleta Valley South Little League Under-11 All Stars belted five home runs and rolled to a 16-7 win over Rolling Hills in the first game of the Sub-Division Tournament on Saturday.
Goleta Valley South scored nine runs in the first three innings.
Nicky Fell, Lance Bermudes, Wyatt Hastings, Brendon Cekada and Aidan Mandel all homered for GVS.
Goleta Valley South used six different pitchers in the win.
Goleta Valley South plays again Sunday night in Upland against Upland Foothill Little League.
