Goleta Valley South U7 All Stars Roll to District 63 Title

The Goleta Valley South Little League 7-under All Stars won the District 63 championship with an impressive offensive showing in the two-week, double-elimination tournament in Montalvo.
The team scored 70 runs, defeating Fillmore, 26-10, Foothill, 26-10 and Montalvo,18-13, to bring home the district banner.
Goleta Valley South was managed by Rob Brennan and his assistant coaches included Ryan Yamada, Donny Cram and David Robin. The players include Jake Brennan, Owen Carleton, Brady Cram, Brooks Firestone, David Philips, Cole Racich, Noah Robin, Blake Tetelman, Kevan Vatan, Harrison Latta, William Wrenn, Kieran Young.
