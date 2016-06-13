Goleta Valley South U8 Stars Finish 2nd in District 63 Tournament

Youth Sports

Goleta Valley South Little League's Under-8 All-Stars finished as runners-up in the District 63 Tournament in Ojai, falling to Montalvo in the final, 13-7.

Goleta Valley South opened the tournament with a 12-4 win over Fillmore. In the semifinals, GVS exploded for 16 runs in the last inning and beat No. 1 seed Foothill Little League, 18-11.

In the championship game, GVS took a 5-2 lead after two innings, but Montalvo roared back and won the game.

The members of the GVS team include David Burkholder, Jakoby Christiansen, Austin Downing, Henry Gambill, Grant Hoover, Auston Johnson, Landon Johnson, Cruz Lorca, Gerard Marceda, Michael Ochsner, Solana Sandoval, and David Timewell. George Downing was the manager and Tim Hoover and Tony Sandoval were the coaches.

