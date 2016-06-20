Goleta Valley South’s Cole Schoenwettter No-Hits DP in 11U Series Opener

Cole Schoenwetter fired a no-hitter, leading the Goleta Valley South 11-under All Stars to a 12-0 win over Dos Pueblos Little League in the first game of their District 63 best-of-five championship series on Sunday.
Game 2 of the series is on Thursday at 5 p.m. at DPLL.
Schoenwetter struck out eight and walked one in the four-inning game. Evon Weeks, Wyatt Hastings and Schoenbetter led the way on offense for GVS. The winners scored their 12 runs in the first three innings.
