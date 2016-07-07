Goleta Valley South’s Owen Estabrook, Lance Anderson fire no-hitter in 10U All-Stars Game

Youth Sports

Owen Estabrook and Lance Anderson combined on a no-hitter, and the Goleta Valley South 10-under All Stars blanked Montalvo, 12-0, in the opening game of the double-elimination round of the District 63 Tournament at the Goleta Valley South Little League complex on Wednesday.

Estabrook and Anderson received some outstanding defense by Ian Burnett and Able Renteria in right field to preserve the no-hitter.

At the plate, Ryan Ewart and Estabrook each went 3-for-3 and scored runs, and Maston Pettingil went 2-3 with a two-run double.

The game ended after four innings on the mercy rule.

GVS is back in action on Saturday at 11 a.m., against Foothill Little League.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.