Goleta Valley Thunder 8-Under Softball All Stars Qualify for Regionals

Softball

The Goleta Valley Thunder 8-Under Division girls softball team succeeded in qualifying for the 8U Regional Championship that will take place July 14-16 in San Diego.

The Thunder went 3-1 and finished fifth in a 16-team qualifying tournament in Santa Maria last weekend. Six teams advanced to the Regional Championship.

In their first game, the Goleta girls routed the Clovis Bullets, 10-3. They went on to beat the Porterville Hot Shots, 9-3, and the Kerman Heat, 15-2, to advance to the quarterfinals.

The Thunder were defeated by Lompoc in a tight 3-2 game.

The Goleta Thunder team includes: Anastasia Brunner, Clarissa Contreras, Lucy Holian, Kascata Hurley, Jessica Lorden, Samantha Lorden, Addison Low, Isabel Malarkey, Brianna Sykes, Ciara Torres, Jessica Vega, Lila Westmacott.

— Noozhawk intern Blythe Hastings can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawksports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.