Western Goleta Is County’s Soggy Spot in Sunday’s Storm

Tecolote Canyon across Highway 101 from Bacara Resort & Spa totaled highest rainfall

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | April 1, 2013 | 1:27 a.m.

Western Goleta bore the brunt of Sunday’s Easter-morning rainfall, while precipitation totals elsewhere in Santa Barbara County were relatively light.

Tecolote Canyon, across Highway 101 from Bacara Resort & Spa, was the county’s wettest spot, with 0.86 inches of rain in the 24 hours ending at 10 p.m. Sunday, according to the Santa Barbara County Public Works Department.

The Dos Pueblos gauge recorded 0.75 inches, while Glen Annie/Ellwood received 0.60, and the Goleta fire station had 0.58 inches.

San Marcos Pass received 0.70 inches, and the Trout Club recorded 0.60 inches.

Most other areas of the county received less than a half-inch, and several recorded only a few hundredths of an inch of precipitation or none at all.

North County readings included Santa Maria, 0.05; Lompoc, 0.09 inches; Santa Ynez, 0.11; and Buellton, 0.16.

The County Building in downtown Santa Barbara received just over a third of an inch.

With March now officially in the record books, most areas of the county remain significantly below average for seasonal rainfall, according to Santa Barbara County Flood Control District data.

Prior to Sunday’s showers, Goleta stood at 61 percent of normal for the rain season, which began Sept. 1.

Santa Barbara and Santa Maria were at 51 percent, Lompoc was at 49 percent, Santa Ynez at 47 percent, and Carpinteria at 44 percent.

Clear skies are expected through Wednesday, with patchy night and morning low clouds and fog, according to the National Weather Service.

Daytime highs should be in the upper 60s, with overnight lows around 50.

A chance of showers returns Thursday, and should last through Sunday, forecasters said.

