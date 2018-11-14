Goleta Water District Appoints New Board Member Farfalla Borah

The Goleta Water District board appointed Farfalla Borah as its new board member Wednesday in a special meeting.

Borah will fill the vacant seat left by former member Rick Merrifield, who announced in September that he is moving out of the area. Borah is an employee and labor relations manager at UC Santa Barbara.

Her appointment lasts through the end of Merrifield's term, in December 2020.

“As a ratepayer and concerned parent, I have been attending the meetings as much as I can over the last two years because I want to learn more about water resources,” Borah said. “I fully appreciate the scope of responsibility I would be taking on…and dedicated to serving ratepayers and leading the district along with the elected members of the board.”

The 3-1 vote, with Director Jack Cunningham abstaining, came after much deliberation and multiple roll call votes among board members.

“It’s important to remember that the board is a representation of the people of Goleta,” Cunningham said.

Borah’s interest and involvement with environmental protection and environmental resource management, including water quality, dates back to the mid-1980s.

She volunteered as an intern at the Environmental Defense Center while finishing her law studies, before passing the bar exam, she said, and later served as board president of the organization.

Borah told the Goleta Water District board members that she has more than 25 years of experience analyzing and interpreting complex legal issues and concepts. She has also worked with a wide range of people with diverse backgrounds and experiences.

“I believe my ability to communicate and problem solve with people and conflicts can be of value to the district responding to ratepayer concern or collaborating with other agencies in our region,” Borah said.

The board received applications from four candidates to fill the vacancy, from Borah; Jean Blois, a former Goleta councilwoman and water board member; Bill Shelor, who has served on the Goleta Planning Commission and is on the Design Review Board; and Matias Eusterbrock, who is on the Isla Vista Recreation and Park District board and ran unsuccessfully for a seat in the Nov. 6 election.

“Being a good listener is an incredibly important skill for this job, and one that I think at times is underrepresented on the current board,” Vice President Meg West said during deliberation. “Farfalla, from what I can tell, is an excellent listener.”

Cunningham, West, Lauren Hanson and Bill Rosen, the current board members, received four applications for the vacant seat.

Cunningham and West both have terms ending this year and did not run for re-election. Their seats were won by Kathleen Werner, a retired water chemist, and Thomas Evans, a water resources engineer, in a four-way race on the Nov. 6 ballot, according to the Santa Barbara County Elections Office.

The Goleta Water District provides water to about 87,000 customers in the Goleta Valley.

The Montecito Sanitary District found itself in the same situation with a member moving out of the area, and that board also appointed a new member to fill its vacancy on Wednesday.

