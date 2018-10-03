Goleta Water Board to Appoint Replacement for Departing Member Richard Merrifield

Directors of the Goleta Water District have agreed they will appoint a replacement for one of their members who is resigning because he is moving out of the area.

Richard Merrifield gave notice on Sept. 24 that he is relocating to Northern California, and will no longer be able to serve on the 5-member board.

“With guidance and support from our board and the wisdom and hard work of our staff, the district has become what I believe is the best run local government entity in the region, and I am proud to have been a part of that reality,” Merrifield said in announcing his departure.

“Rick provided a wealth of experience for the district,” said board Vice President Meg West. “He has served on the board for the last eight years, and contributed greatly towards the agency’s success. We will miss Rick and wish him the very best in his new endeavors.”

At a special meeting Tuesday, the remaining board members decided to appoint a replacement to fill out the rest of Merrifield’s term, which ends in December 2020.

Legally, the district has 60 days from the effective date of the vacancy to fill the post by appointment or through a special election.

Typically, local districts choose to appoint someone to avoid the costs of a special election.

Beyond the expense, the directors were concerned that the earliest a special election could be held would be March 2019, said Dave Matson, assistant general manager.

Applications for the position are available at the district offices, 4699 Hollister Ave. in Goleta, or on the district’s website: www.goletawater.com.

Applications are due by 5 p.m. on Nov. 8, with the board tentatively set to make an appointment on Nov. 14, Matson said.

Merrifield’s departure and subsequent board vacancy comes at a time when two other board members have decided not to seek re-election in the upcoming election.

Jack Cunningham and West will be ending their tenures on the board, and four candidates are running to fill the seats in the Nov. 6 election.

The candidates are Thomas Evans, a water resources engineer; Matias Eusterbrock, an environmental analyst; Bobbi McGinnis, a real estate agent; and Kathleen Werner, a retired water chemist, according to the Santa Barbara County Elections Office.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.