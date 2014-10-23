Return of Goleta Water District’s Rebate Program Already Generating Interest

Approved just last week, water rebates at the Goleta Water District are already generating interest, and officials say the program will repay people up to $1,000 to update their yards with more water-efficient plants and supply systems.

Customers can send an application into the district, and staff will conduct a site visit to determine what improvements could be made to save water.

Those include landscape design, irrigation equipment, water-wise plants and other improvements, and the district will cover 50 percent of those expenses, up to $1,000 for a single-family home or up to $4,000 for multifamily or commercial buildings.

The district takes before and after photos, and after the initial visit the customer has 120 days to make the pre-approved changes. After the district reviews receipts, a rebate will be issued within 60 days.

Ryan Drake, the district's water supply and conservation manager, said about 150 people are on the list to have an official come out and evaluate their yards to see if they qualify.

"It's a very popular program," he said.

The district also had a rebate program from 2008 to 2011, which was was also very successful, and Drake said customers have been asking for the program to return.

"For every acre-foot of water we can save that way, that's another acre-foot of water we don't have to purchase as a district," he said.

Originally, about 200 people indicated they were interested in the program, but about 50 or so went ahead and updated their yards, so those people won't qualify for the rebate, he said.

The district has a full-time staffer working on the rebates with the help of several interns to evaluate the customers on the waiting list.

"We're out in the field already with customers," he said.

The Goleta Water District began mandatory water restrictions on Sept. 9, which include watering during certain times of day and limit outdoor water use.

For more information on the rebate program, customers are encouraged to call the district at 805.964.6761 or email [email protected].

