Wednesday, June 13 , 2018, 7:39 am | Fog 56º

 
 
 
 

Goleta Water District Closes Refinancing Deal, Generating $5.5 Million for Projects

By Dave Matson for the Goleta Water District | January 23, 2014 | 8:07 a.m.

On Wednesday, the Goleta Water District closed a successful bond sale, generating more than $5.5 million in additional proceeds for system-wide capital improvement projects.

Current market conditions, coupled with historically low rates for tax-exempt municipal bonds, enabled the district to refinance approximately $19 million of existing debt, while keeping existing debt service terms and payments flat.

The district bond sale was the first California utility transaction of the year and generated significant market demand for the district’s bonds.

“As a result of prudent fiscal management and oversight, we were able to take advantage of the improved bond market to secure proceeds that we can now reinvest into the community’s water infrastructure,” board president Bill Rosen said.

As part of the process leading up to the board authorization of the refinancing project, the district secured a credit upgrade in November from Standard & Poor’s, bringing its credit rating from A to A+. This upgrade is a result of the district’s improved financial performance, including the implementation of a board-approved five-year rate schedule, development of a cash reserve and ongoing capital project investments.

Bond sale proceeds will fund critical infrastructure improvements designed to protect and enhance the efficiency of the district water distribution and treatment system such as upgrades to the Corona Del Mar Water Treatment Plant, meter replacement and leak detection, as well as projects to offset escalating energy costs. These investments help secure the district’s ability to provide safe and reliable water to customers today and in the future.

The Goleta Water District provides water to a diverse population of approximately 87,000 in the Goleta Valley area, including residential, agricultural, commercial, industrial and institutional customers. The district water system includes more than 270 miles of pipelines, a water treatment plant, storage reservoirs, pumping facilities, active wells, a recycled water system, and connections with Lake Cachuma and the State Water Project. Click here for more information.

— Dave Matson is assistant general manager for the Goleta Water District.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 