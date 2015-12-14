Monday, April 9 , 2018, 2:26 am | Fair 54º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Advice

Goleta Water District Considering Stricter Drought Restrictions

Agricultural water delivery to Goleta West Conduit customers could be stopped next year if water supplies don't improve

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Managing Editor | @magnoli | December 14, 2015 | 7:08 p.m.

Dwindling Lake Cachuma water levels mean the Goleta Water District might stop agricultural water deliveries to the 22 customers using the Goleta West Conduit for avocado and lemon orchards next year.

Groundwater is starting to supply the majority of district water, and the Goleta West Conduit is a direct line from Lake Cachuma, which is at 15-percent capacity.

No new water is being allocated to local districts, and Goleta has little banked water left in the reservoir.

The district is assuming the worst — that El Niño winter storms won’t bring enough water to change the drought forecast.

In that case, the board will soon consider declaring the next water shortage emergency stage — which will ban watering lawns and enact another round of drought surcharges to make up for lost revenues from customer conservation.

The district passed rate increases and a new drought surcharge in June and got sued twice challenging the move, by a property owner and group of farmers.

Looking forward, members of the district’s water management and long range planning committee meet Dec. 17 and will decide whether to recommend moving to Stage IV, the next drought phase that brings additional restrictions.

Since Stage III was declared in May, customers have cut water use by 27 percent, according to the district.

The Goleta West Conduit used 120 acre-feet of water in November, and its customers accounted for 14 percent of water deliveries for the district last year.

The district is allowed to stop agricultural water service to the line when Lake Cachuma supplies get low, according to a staff report.

In May, when the line is expected to be “interrupted” for agricultural water, monthly deliveries to the Goleta West Conduit would be 4.9 acre-feet.

The Goleta West Conduit serves 37 percent of agricultural land within the water district service area. It’s mostly avocado orchards — 82 percent — and lemon orchards, according to the district.

If the situation gets better, with rain or purchased water supplies, that May date could get pushed to 2017, according to the district.

Noozhawk managing editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 