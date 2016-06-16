Sunday, April 15 , 2018, 8:22 pm | Fair 56º

 
 
 
 

Goleta Water District Delivering Recycled Water to County Medians During Drought

A tree planted on a Hollister Avenue median receives a dose of recycled water. The Goleta Water District has launched a Recycled Water Hauling Program to help conserve potable water. (Goleta Water District photo)
By Dave Matson for the Goleta Water District | June 16, 2016 | 8:25 a.m.

On June 9, 2016, the Goleta Water District made its first delivery of recycled water to roadway medians along Hollister Avenue with the district’s recycled water truck.

Deliveries will continue throughout the summer to medians maintained by the County of Santa Barbara in the immediate area served by the district.

Use of recycled water conserves critical drinking water supplies during the drought. The district’s Recycled Water Hauling Program provides customers not connected to the recycled water distribution line the opportunity to purchase surplus recycled water supplies, and it is the only program of its kind in the county.

The district serves recycled water through a partnership with the Goleta Sanitary District for use in outdoor irrigation, agriculture, industry, dust control and construction, though there may be restrictions and specific needs to consider depending on how it will be used.

According to District Board President Lauren Hanson, “Recycled water plays a critical role in our drought response, and we are fortunate to be able to count on having this drought‐proof supply available. Every drop of recycled water used for outdoor irrigation preserves potable water for public health and safety.”

The Recycled Water Hauling Program is available to Goleta Water District customers. The district can also offer recycled water hauling to other agencies on the South Coast upon request.

For more information on the Recycled Water Hauling Program, contact the Goleta Water District at 805.964.6761 or visit www.GoletaWater.com.

Under a partnership with the Goleta Sanitary District, the water district serves approximately 1,000 acre feet per year to 30 customers in the Goleta Valley.

Recycled water represents approximately 7 percent of district supplies and helps conserve potable water, improve supply reliability and keep costs lower for customers.

The Goleta Water District provides water to a diverse population of approximately 87,000 in the Goleta Valley area, including agricultural, residential, commercial, industrial and institutional customers.

The District’s water system includes over 270 miles of pipelines, a water treatment plant, storage reservoirs, pumping facilities, active wells, the recycled water system and connections with Lake Cachuma and the State Water Project.

Dave Matson is the assistant general manager of the Goleta Water District.

 
