Friday, June 8 , 2018, 8:40 pm | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 

Goleta Water District Installs Directors

Goleta Water District Board directors Bill Rosen, left, Lauren Hanson and Rick Merrifield.
Goleta Water District Board directors Bill Rosen, left, Lauren Hanson and Rick Merrifield. ( Goleta Water District)
By David Matson for Goleta Water District | December 22, 2016 | 1:12 p.m.

Three returning members of the Goleta Water District Board of Directors were sworn in during the annual organizational meeting held Dec.13. Directors Lauren Hanson, Bill Rosen and Rick Merrifield were re-elected in the November General Election, and took the oath of office before being reseated.

Hanson will complete a two-year stint as board president at the end of this year. During regular business, the board unanimously elected Merrifield to succeed Hanson as president in 2017. Director Meg West to serve as board vice president.

Hanson said, “It has been a privilege to serve as board president during this difficult time. We have continuing, challenging work ahead as the South Coast moves into the sixth year of drought."

Merrifield added, "The district is steadfast in its commitment to help the Goleta Valley manage through this historic drought.”

The district is currently in a Stage III Water Shortage Emergency, and the region remains in severe drought. Significant investment in a diverse water supply portfolio, critical well enhancements, local and regional capital improvement projects, and careful conservation by customers are helping to ensure the reliability and sustainability of the district water system.

The Goleta Water District provides water to a diverse population of some 87,000 in the Goleta Valley area, including residential, agricultural, commercial, industrial and institutional customers.

The district’s water system includes over 270 miles of pipelines, a water treatment plant, storage reservoirs, pumping facilities, active wells, a recycled water system, and connections with Lake Cachuma and the State Water Project. For more on the district, visit www.goletawater.com.

— David Matson for Goleta Water District.

 

