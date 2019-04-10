Goleta Water District Lowers Drought Emergency Level, Drops Surcharge

After a year of above-normal rainfall, the Goleta Water District has dropped its water-emergency declaration to the lowest level, and eliminated the drought surcharge on customers’ bills.

The district’s board of direction approved the changes — from Stage 3 to Stage 1 — on Tuesday.

“We're thrilled that our community has received so much rain this winter,” district board President Lauren Hanson said. “With the increased allocation from Lake Cachuma, the Goleta Water District is now able to lift the water use restrictions and drought surcharge.

“While conservation is once again voluntary, after nearly eight years of drought, it will be some time before the district’s water supply portfolio returns to normal, so it's very important that all of us continue to use water wisely.”

As of Wednesday, Goleta had received 134% of normal rainfall for the rain year that began Sept. 1, 2018.

A Stage I water shortage is declared when the district’s water supply is 85‐90% of normal over the next 12 months, or when the water supply is insufficient to provide 80% of normal deliveries for the next 24 months.

With the change to Stage l, restrictions on watering days and times have been rescinded and conservation is voluntary.

However, prohibitions against wasting water remain in effect, and leaks must still be fixed within 24 hours.

The district's drought surcharge, which had been at $2.90 per hundred cubic feet of water, will be lifted at the beginning of the next billing cycle, and water used on or after May 1 will not be subject to the assessment, according to the district.

The Santa Barbara City Council also voted Tuesday to lift water restrictions.

The Goleta district advised that state prohibitions on water waste are now permanent, and the following remain prohibited statewide:

» Potable water may not be used to wash down sidewalks and driveways.

» Runoff caused by irrigation is prohibited.

» Vehicles must be washed using a hose with a shutoff nozzle.

» Decorative water features must use recirculated water.

» Outdoor irrigation is prohibited during and within 48 hours following measurable rainfall.

The Goleta Water District provides water to approximately 87,000 people in the Goleta Valley area, including agricultural, residential, commercial, industrial, and institutional customers.

