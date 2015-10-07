Goleta Water District Member Bill Rosen Elected Vice Chair of Association of Calif. Water Agencies

Advice

Bill Rosen, a member of the Goleta Water District board of directors, was elected vice chair of the Association of California Water Agencies (ACWA) Region 5 Board.

Election as vice chair of the region comes with a seat on the ACWA’s governing board.

“This is a great honor for me and especially for the Goleta Water District to have a board member in a policy-making role on a state-wide organization,” Rosen said.

ACWA is the largest state-wide coalition of public water agencies in the country. ACWA’s mission is to assist members in promoting the development, management and reasonable beneficial use of good quality water at the lowest practical cost in an environmentally balanced manner.

ACWA identifies issues, accumulates scientific and technical information to policy makers, develops goals and objectives for water management, provides numerous services to members and fosters cooperation among interest groups.

ACWA plays a significant role in dealing with the Department of Water Resources and other state agencies.

Region 5 includes Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo, Monterey, Alameda, Contra Costa, San Benito, San Mateo, San Francisco, Santa Cruz and Santa Clara Counties with almost 7 million inhabitants and with an area of more than 14,000 square miles.

— Bill Rosen looks forward to his opportunity to get in on the ground floor of state water policy formulation.