Goleta Water District Seats New Board Members

Two new board members, Kathleen Werner and Tom Evans, were sworn in at the Dec. 11 Goleta Water District Board of Directors meeting. Werner and Evans were elected in the November General Election.

They join current board members Lauren Hanson and Bill Rosen, as well as Farfalla Borah, who was appointed in November.

During regular business, the board elected Hanson as president, and Werner to serve as vice president.

“It is a privilege to serve as board president, and I look forward to working with our new board,” Hanson said.

The district remains in a Stage III Water Shortage Emergency, and the region is one of the few areas of the state still in drought.

Significant investment in a diverse water supply portfolio, critical well enhancements, local and regional capital improvement projects, and careful conservation by customers are helping ensure the reliability and sustainability of the district water system.

The Goleta Water District provides water to a diverse population of about 87,000 in the Goleta Valley area, including residential, agricultural, commercial, industrial and institutional customers.

The district’s water system includes some 270 miles of pipelines, a water treatment plant, storage reservoirs, pumping facilities, active wells, a recycled-water system, and connections with Lake Cachuma and the State Water Project.

For more on the District, visit www.goletawater.com.

— David Matson for Goleta Water District.