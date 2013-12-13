Goleta Water District Board Re-elects Bill Rosen as President, Lauren Hanson as VP

The Goleta Water District Board of Directors re-elected Bill Rosen to serve a fifth term as president and Lauren Hanson to serve a fourth term as vice president in 2014 during its annual organizational meeting on Tuesday.

Voters first elected Rosen to the district board during the 2008 general election and re-elected him in 2012.

“I appreciate and recognize the honor it is to sit in this chair,” Rosen said. “Sitting on this board is a unique opportunity to serve this community.”

Rosen has served as president since he was first elected by his fellow board members in 2009. He also serves as chairman of the District Administration Committee and as the district representative to the Central Coast Water Authority.

Rosen is a former New York municipal attorney and has lived in the Goleta area since 2003. He is also a member of the Santa Barbara International Film Board.

Hanson, also first elected in 2008 and re-elected in 2012, served her first term as vice president of the board from 2008 to 2009, and most recently from 2010 to present.

“Continuing to serve the district as vice president of the board is a privilege,” Hanson said. “2014 promises to be an exciting year as we continue to build on the water supply and infrastructure investments we have made since I was first elected.”

Hanson represents the district as president of the Cachuma Operation and Maintenance Board and as a member of the Cachuma Conservation Release Board. She also serves on the district’s Administration and Long Range Planning Committees.

A longtime Goleta Valley resident, Hanson received a bachelor of arts degree in economics from Yale and an MBA from Harvard.

During the past year, the district has continued to build its operating reserve while making significant investments in critical local and regional capital improvement projects, technology enhancements, and water resource plans. These investments ensure the long-term reliability and sustainability of the district water system.

The Goleta Water District provides water to a diverse population of approximately 87,000 in the Goleta Valley area, including residential, agricultural, commercial, industrial and institutional customers. The district’s water system includes more than 270 miles of pipelines, a water treatment plant, storage reservoirs, pumping facilities, active wells, a recycled water system, and connections with Lake Cachuma and the State Water Project. Click here for more information.