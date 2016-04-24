Sunday, April 1 , 2018, 4:46 am | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Goleta Water District Seeks Access to Delivery Records in Civil Suit Against Slippery Rock Ranch

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Managing Editor | @magnoli | April 24, 2016 | 6:00 p.m.

A Santa Barbara County Superior Court judge has given the Goleta Water District permission to subpoena business records for a local water trucking company in the district’s civil fight against the owners of Slippery Rock Ranch.

In a tentative ruling in March, Judge James Herman allowed the district to get water delivery information from A-1 Water, saying some records could be relevant to the delivery of ranch water.

The Goleta Water District filed the civil lawsuit in February 2015 against Slippery Rock Ranch, a private ranch in the Goleta foothills on North La Patera Lane.

The land overlays fractured bedrock with water supplies that are allegedly within the watershed of the Goleta groundwater basin, according to the civil court documents.

The Goleta groundwater basin is about 29,000 acres and adjudicated from a 1989 court decision known as the Wright judgment, giving the district the exclusive right to extract and store water in the basin.

The water district believes the ranch owners want to export and sell the water outside the area, and is asking the court to order Slippery Rock Ranch not to export or divert water.

The case is still in the discovery phase, including witness depositions, and the A-1 Water subpoenas are an effort to get information about purchased water deliveries to Montecito, according to Mary McMaster, an attorney for the water district, who added that Herman's tentative ruling has not been finalized.

Slippery Rock Ranch filed a cross-complaint in January, saying the property is “not physically within the borders of the Goleta groundwater basin as delineated in the Wright judgment.”

The cross-complaint asks for a court declaration that the ranch has rights to the groundwater and to export it in a way that won’t affect the Goleta Water District basin or its ability to get water from the basin.

The ranch owners want to export surplus water from the property but can’t because of the district’s claims, according to the cross-complaint.

If the Goleta Water District showed exporting water would adversely affect the basin, or its ability to get water from it, the ranch could find a “physical solution,” such as delivering water to the district or recharging the groundwater basin, the court documents suggest.

A trial confirmation hearing is set for August. 

Noozhawk managing editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 