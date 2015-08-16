Goleta Water District Sued Over Recent Rate Increases, Drought Surcharge

Advice

Alleging a violation of the California Constitution, a Goleta property owner has sued the Goleta Water District over its recent rate increases and a new drought surcharge.

Jack Ruskey is asking Santa Barbara County Superior Court to invalidate the water-rates ordinance, which the district’s Board of Directors unanimously adopted at a June 16 meeting.

Ruskey is represented by San Diego-based Krause Kalfayan Benick & Slavens LLP, which filed the lawsuit Aug. 3. The suit claims the district failed to provide notice to property owners of record, a violation of voter-approved Proposition 218.

The Ruskey Living Trust is the property owner of 1362 Farren Road, which is within the district service area in far western Goleta. According to the court documents, the trust’s listed address is in Los Angeles.

Under the 1996 ballot measure that amended the state Constitution, local governments and agencies must send out notices, invite public protests and hold a public hearing before any new or increased rates or tax assessments can be levied on property owners. If a majority objects, the district is prohibited from imposing the new rates.

The Goleta Water District serves 14,489 parcels and requires 7,245 valid protests to stop the rates. It received 79.

The protest numbers are calculated by parcels, but the district sends notices to the water customers, not the property owners of record, which Ruskey is challenging with his lawsuit.

“It did not provide written notice by mail of the proposed fee or charge to the record owner of each identified parcel upon which the fee or charge was proposed to be imposed,” the complaint states.

“Instead, it mailed and addressed notices to its customers at the addresses where service is provided.”

Customers and property owners are not always the same. The Ruskey Living Trust isn’t a district customer, so it never received notice of the proposed rate changes, according to the complaint.

Ruskey was one of 79 property owners who sent protest letters against the new rates. At the board meeting, he called the surcharge “capricious and arbitrary.”

Many local ranch owners spoke against the higher rates and surcharge, saying the landscape of Goleta Valley agriculture could be forever changed. Others accused the district of poor planning, overstating the water supply and allowing too many water meters with new development.

Also at the meeting, the district’s special counsel, Michael Colantuono of Colantuono, Highsmith & Whatley, said property owners don’t pay water bills so the district sends notices to water customers, who pay the charge, instead of property owners who do not.

“Goleta Water District is fortunate to have a long-standing professional relationship with our special counsel, Michael Colantuono, who is a leading expert in California Proposition 218 matters,” assistant general manager David Matson said in an email to Noozhawk.

“Based on his advice, the district believes that it has fully complied with the law in adopting our new rate structure.”

