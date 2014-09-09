Goleta Water District to Start Denying Applications for New Water Connections

The Goleta Water District will start denying applications for new water connections effective Oct. 1 as part of its 1991 ordinance that goes into effect when Lake Cachuma supplies get cut.

For the next water year, Goleta is expecting only 45 percent of its normal water supplies from that reservoir and only 5 percent of its State Water Project allocation.

Board member Richard Merrifield said Tuesday night that it’s a difficult but necessary decision given the worsening drought.

The so-called SAFE Water Supplies Ordinance was passed by voters in 1991 and forces the district to deny all applications for new or additional water connections, unless the projects fit into the exemption criteria.

Projects are exempt if they already paid the new water supply charge in the district’s application process or the proposed project will use the same or less water than the current project. Water entitlements are based on property, not the owners, according to district staff.

The Goleta Water District allocates a certain amount of water every year for new potable service connections and has allocated 5.48 of the 142.95 acre-feet for 2014.

The board hasn’t made any amount of water available for 2015, according to assistant general manager David Matson.

Several residents were concerned about the number of large development projects already approved for new connections, including hotels and residential complexes, which will increase demand.

A project has to get to the last steps of the application process and pay the new water supply charge to be exempt from the ban, district staff noted.

As of August, the district had 39 projects close to the Final Can and Will Serve Letters, which grant them new potable water allocations. If all granted, it would require 151 acre-feet-per-year of water services — more than the district gives out in a single year.

Several large projects are expected to finish the plan check part of the application process by the end of August, including the Hilton Garden Inn, Citrus Village residential development, Village at Los Carneros residential development, UCSB’s San Joaquin apartments and the Cavaletto Noel Tree Farm residential development, according to the district.

Pending development in Goleta, unincorporated areas and UC Santa Barbara may result in 60 future project applications.

The water district board declared a Stage 1 water shortage in March and asked customers to cut use by 20 percent.

General manager John McInnes says Goleta Valley customers are already “very conservation-oriented,” which makes cuts more difficult.

Use has dropped by only 10 percent overall since then, so the district is starting a conservation outreach program and bringing back some rebate programs to save more water.

The board also approved mandatory water use restrictions on Tuesday that are based on the statewide regulations that prohibit using water to wash down driveways or sidewalks, landscape irrigation that causes runoff to streets and gutters, washing automobiles without a shut-off nozzle, and using potable water in fountains and decorative water features that don’t recirculate the water.

Goleta Water District employees will also enforce limited hours for outdoor irrigation, since outdoor use makes up 70 percent of total water use — including residential and agricultural water.

Manual watering will be prohibited between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., fixed irrigation systems will be prohibited between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m., and outdoor watering will have a two-hour maximum, two days a week.

The district will be doing a lot of outreach to educate customers about the new restrictions, McInnes said.

