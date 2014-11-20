Saturday, June 23 , 2018, 2:35 am | Fog/Mist 60º

 
 
 
 

Goleta Water Line Break Leads to Outage for 750 Customers

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | November 20, 2014 | 9:51 p.m.

Some 750 customers in the Goleta Water District were expected to be without water service Thursday night into Friday due to a break in a high-pressure water line.

The district planned to shut off service at 10 p.m. to repair the water-line break on Patterson Avenue, said David Matson, the district's assistant general manager.

The affected area was north of Cathedral Oaks Road, between Patterson and Fairview Avenue, Matson said. Also affected were the Twin Ridge and San Marcos Road areas, he said.

Reverse notification calls through the 9-1-1 system were being made to affected residents alerting them to the emergency outage.

District officials hoped to have service restored by 5 a.m. Friday, Matson said.

"This is a high pressure water line with special valves and fittings which were not immediately available in the region," Matson told Noozhawk shortly before 9:30 p.m. " As breaks like this are rare, the parts for the required repair were located this afternoon and arrived this evening via courier.

"Equipment is now being mobilized to the site so that we can complete the repair overnight."

Matson did not provide information on what caused the pipeline leak, or say how much water had been lost.

"Our operations crews will be assessing the system loss overnight as well as the exact age and condition of the pipe that ruptured after they work to restore service and stabilize the system," Matson said. " Given the unique conditions, we were able to prevent damage to the streets and property in the vicinity of the break."

Witnesses told Noozhawk the water was flowing into San Jose Creek.

Check back with Noozhawk for updates to this story.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

