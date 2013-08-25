Water Main Break Shuts Down Service in Old Town Goleta

A water main break disrupted service for residents and businesses around the 5700 block of Hollister Avenue in Old Town Goleta on Saturday night, authorities said.

Valerie Kushnerov, public information officer for the City of Goleta, said the outage was reported just after 7 p.m. at 5757 Hollister Ave. in front of Santa Cruz Market.

Crews from the Goleta Water District were on the scene but there was no immediate information on the extent of the outage or when service would be restored.

Kushnerov said the neighborhood along Hollister between Kinman and Tecolote avenues appeared to be affected. The area includes a number of apartment buildings.

Santa Barbara County firefighters and sheriff's deputies responded to the scene, and Kushnerov said traffic control is now in place in the area. Motorists are advised to use caution.

